Partners Group Holding AG Sells 548 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Waste Management by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waste Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

