Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $946.86 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $946.86 million and $11.21 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042429 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.