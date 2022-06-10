Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $42.24. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 17,531 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

