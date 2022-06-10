Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.56.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.79. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

