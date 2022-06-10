Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.41.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

