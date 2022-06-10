Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,866,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

