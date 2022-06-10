Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,151. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

