Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

