Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 566,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $283.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

