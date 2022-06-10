Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,715 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of OneMain worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in OneMain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE:OMF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.26. 1,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,618. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.