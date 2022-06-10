Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of Owens & Minor worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 123.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

