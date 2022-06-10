Phocas Financial Corp. Has $11.60 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

IRT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,140. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

