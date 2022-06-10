Phocas Financial Corp. Has $9.62 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,073 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of First Merchants worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,961. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

