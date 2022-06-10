Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $4.85 Million in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,906. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

