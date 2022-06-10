Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.98% of Preferred Bank worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.82. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $990.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

