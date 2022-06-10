Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,056 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Atkore accounts for approximately 1.8% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.28% of Atkore worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atkore by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

