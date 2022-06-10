Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.22% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,241.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,072.70. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,283.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

