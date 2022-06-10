Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.34% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $26,444,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. 1,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

