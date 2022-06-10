Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.