Phoenixcoin Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $883,230.90 and $205.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,128.34 or 0.99829370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00186592 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00177104 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,486,600 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

