Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.42. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Photronics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

