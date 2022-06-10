Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

