PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 137,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 321,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 309,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

