Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $285.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.74.

PXD stock opened at $276.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,613 shares of company stock worth $11,764,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

