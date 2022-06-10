Piper Sandler Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

GTLB stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 112,846 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

