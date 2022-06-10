Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $113.15 million and approximately $195,180.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00299056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00072202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,785,441 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.