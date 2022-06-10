PIXEL Hits Market Cap of $669,064.79 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $669,064.79 and approximately $637.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,987.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.30 or 0.00581261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00198987 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

