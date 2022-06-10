Playcent (PCNT) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $353,229.14 and approximately $3,700.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

