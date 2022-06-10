Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.