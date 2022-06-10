Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
