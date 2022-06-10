PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 24,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

