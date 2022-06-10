Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches Market Cap of $80.54 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $80.54 million and approximately $77.54 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,460.28 or 0.99817357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

