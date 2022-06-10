PolkaWar Hits One Day Volume of $141,694.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $705,242.53 and approximately $141,694.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 204.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

