PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider Stephanie R. Raymond Sells 3,374 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PPL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in PPL by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
