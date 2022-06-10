PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider Stephanie R. Raymond Sells 3,374 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in PPL by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.