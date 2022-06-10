Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza Acquires 27,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRAX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

