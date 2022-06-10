Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza Acquires 27,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRAX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
