Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $40,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

