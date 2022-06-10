Priya Jain Acquires 3,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) insider Priya Jain purchased 3,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $23,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,874.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $7.81 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

