Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

