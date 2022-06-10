Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Sells $2,529,664.56 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

