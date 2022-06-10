ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

