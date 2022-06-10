Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00433198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

