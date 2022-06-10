Project WITH (WIKEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,373.00

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Project WITH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Project WITH has a market cap of $9.14 million and $178,373.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project WITH has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project WITH

Project WITH is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

