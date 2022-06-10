Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and its robust balance-sheet strength, it is well-poised to bank on the favorable trends in the industrial real estate industry. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is poised to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels. In May, Prologis proposed to acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at $61.68 per share. However, Duke Realty termed the offer “insufficient” but remained open to exploring opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Going forward, the rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets might fuel competition and curb pricing power. Also, the stabilization of e-commerce sales growth is a concern for rental rate growth. Shares of Prologis have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.46.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.