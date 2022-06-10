ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $555,200.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ProPetro stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after buying an additional 1,105,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

