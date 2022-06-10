ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.72. 1,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

