ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 6.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.63. 501,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,488,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

