ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.25 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PGOO stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.64. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £178.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.
