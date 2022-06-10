Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading Down 5.9%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.