Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

NYSE PRU opened at $102.57 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

