Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $7.78 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000. Tyson Foods makes up 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $84.53. 20,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,673. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

