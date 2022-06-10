Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $114,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NEE opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

